Romanian FinMin pledges credible 2027 budget ahead of parliamentary vote on new government
Alexandru Nazare, finance minister in Romania’s outgoing government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan and likely to retain his seat in the new government facing a parliamentary vote on October 20, has pledged fiscal and budgetary responsibility and a credible 2027 budget in a message apparently aimed at sending a strong signal to financial markets and rating agencies.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Nazare emphasised that efforts to reduce the budget deficit must continue in 2027, in an even more difficult context than this year, with significantly greater pressures and outstanding obligations.
Nazare said that "the 2027 budget will be a major test of accountability" and that it must be built on realistic revenues, clear priorities and expenditure that the state can effectively support.