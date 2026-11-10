Finance minister Alexandru Nazare said at the Concordia Summit 2026 that the authorities are preparing several financing instruments together with the IDB and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), including mechanisms through which pension funds can direct more capital to private investments, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

RoBOOST is designed as a fund-of-funds mechanism through which the state, via the Investment and Development Bank (IDB), and institutional investors, including pension funds, can channel capital into private equity and venture capital funds.