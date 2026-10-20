Flanco, a major electronics retailer in Romania, announced the 16th edition of Black Friday, running from October 22 to November 30, in more than 150 stores nationwide and online.

“Over the almost six-week campaign, we will add new products to the offer in three stages, so that customers can always find available stock, new discounts, and relevant options for different needs and budgets,” promised Dragoș Sîrbu, Flanco CEO.

Among the items up for sale are electronics and IT products, with discounts of up to 41% on TVs, up to 50% on IT products, up to 54% on small household appliances, and up to 41% on headphones and phones. Discounts on large household appliances reach up to RON 1,500, while those on smartphones reach up to RON 1,000.

The company also announced that customers can opt to purchase any product with 24 interest-free installments.

The offer of 24 interest-free installments on any product remains available during Black Friday, giving customers the option to spread the purchase cost over a period of two years.

In addition, all other financing solutions and the retailer’s Rabla programs will remain active throughout the campaign.

Through the Rabla programs, customers can recycle used equipment and receive vouchers worth up to RON 300 toward the purchase of small and large household appliances, automatic espresso machines, laptops, and TVs. For smartphones, the program offers an instant discount of up to 30% on the purchase of a new phone in exchange for an old one.

Customers will also continue to benefit from the extended 45-day free return period and various delivery options, including courier delivery, collection from more than 7,000 lockers, or pickup from the network’s 150 stores.