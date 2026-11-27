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Catalin Trufin (ASSIST Software): "The future will be defined by machines fighting machines" | Romania Insider

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Looking at ASSIST Software's most recent projects, we can deduce that AI-driven, distributed systems are reshaping the threat landscape almost every quarter. From your work on projects like LLM4CIP and SECASSURED, what makes today's cybersecurity environment fundamentally different from five or ten years ago, and where do most organisations still underestimate the risk?

Catalin Trufin: The biggest difference today is how complicated and connected software has become, along with how quickly attackers are using artificial intelligence. Five or ten years ago, security was mostly about building a wall around your own network. Today, systems are built by combining many different pieces of software and hardware from outside companies. Based on our work on projects such as SECASSURED and LLM4CIP, we see that most organisations do not fully understand the risks of using external components, missing the dangers hidden in the parts they buy or download from others. At the same time, attackers are using artificial intelligence to automatically identify weak points and craft highly convincing attacks. Many organisations still rely on outdated, manual security plans and do not realise that they need continuous, automated security that adapts instantly to new threats.

Attackers are already using Large Language Models, and defenders are starting to. In LLM4CIP, ASSIST Software is combining LLMs, digital twins and secure cloud architectures to protect Europe's critical infrastructure. What can LLMs realistically do today inside a Security Operations Center that traditional tools cannot, and what should they not yet be trusted with?

Catalin Trufin: Advanced artificial intelligence models are completely changing how security teams work by analysing massive amounts of data in ways that older, rule-based tools simply cannot. Today, these models act as highly capable digital assistants for security monitoring systems. Because they can understand complex patterns, they can spot subtle warning signs of an attack that a human or an older tool might miss. They also allow everyday users, like system administrators who are not security experts, to ask questions to investigate and fix complex security problems. These models can automatically gather threat information and turn technical alerts into clear, step-by-step repair guides.

However, they should not yet be trusted to act completely on their own: there is still a risk that they might fabricate information, so their suggestions must always be reviewed by a human before any action is taken on important systems.

Several of your projects focus on sectors where a breach has direct human consequences: REINFORCE on hospitals, LLM4CIP on energy and transport. Why is healthcare in particular such a difficult cybersecurity environment, and what does a realistic 12 to 24-month security uplift look like for a European hospital today?

Catalin Trufin: Healthcare is a very difficult environment to secure because hospitals use a mix of brand new connected medical devices and very old computer servers, often without a clear overall security plan. The sector also suffers from a shortage of trained security staff, making it much more vulnerable to attacks. On top of this, only a small number of healthcare organisations train their regular staff to spot security tricks, leaving them highly exposed to email scams. The stakes are incredibly high because any computer disruption can directly threaten patient safety and stop critical medical care.

A realistic security improvement over the next one to two years involves establishing an artificial intelligence-assisted monitoring centre tailored to hospital workflows to automatically detect threats and assist overworked staff. It also involves creating safe, virtual copies of the hospital's computer systems so that the IT team can practice stopping attacks and train their staff without ever putting real patient systems at risk.

The European Commission has put significant weight behind Horizon Europe and the Digital Europe Programme as instruments for digital sovereignty and resilience. As a Romanian company coordinating an EU-funded project of this scale, where do you see European-funded R&D actually moving the needle, and where is it still falling short?

Catalin Trufin: European funding is making a massive difference by providing the money needed to build large, cross-border security tools so Europe does not have to rely on outside countries. For example, the LLM4CIP project is supported by a nearly five million euro grant. This allows a Romanian company like ASSIST Software to bring together top researchers, small businesses, and digital groups from Greece, Cyprus, Belgium, and Ireland to build a completely European security platform. This funding makes it possible to create advanced virtual testing environments and threat detection tools that work across all Member States while keeping European data safe.

However, the system still falls short when it comes to speed. Turning these successful research prototypes into commercial products that every European country can buy is often slowed down by heavy paperwork and complicated buying rules. This makes the journey from a successful hospital test, like the ones we run in REINFORCE, to an everyday product much longer than it should be.

DataPACT is another ASSIST Software project built around the idea that compliance, ethics and sustainability need to be embedded into AI pipelines from day one rather than bolted on later. How realistic is that promise for companies that are trying to ship fast, and how do frameworks like NIS2, GDPR, EHDS and the EU AI Act change the calculation in practice?

Catalin Trufin: It is a very realistic promise if companies use the right technical tools, which is exactly what DataPACT provides. DataPACT offers a set of tools that help manage data systems from start to finish, ensuring that privacy, environmental impact, and legal rules are built into the design from the very beginning rather than added as an afterthought. Strict new European laws are changing how companies must operate, making it financially and legally disastrous to ignore these rules: companies that ship fast without thinking about them face massive delays during audits or even forced product recalls.

DataPACT actually helps companies release their products faster and cheaper by providing automated tools that check for legal, ethical, and social impacts right as the product is being built. By using artificial intelligence to translate complex laws into simple system settings, companies can innovate quickly while easily demonstrating compliance with all European rules.

Looking 12 to 24 months ahead, REINFORCE launches in July 2026, the EU AI Act keeps phasing in, and threat actors keep getting more capable. What is your reading of the European cybersecurity and AI landscape over that horizon?

Catalin Trufin: Over the next one to two years, we will see a major shift from simply trying to block attacks to actively using artificial intelligence to predict and bounce back from them. As new European security rules take full effect, operators of important national systems will no longer be able to treat security as a minor IT task. It will become a major management duty requiring constant checks and automated reporting.

At the same time, the easy availability of artificial intelligence will allow everyday criminals to launch highly advanced, automated attacks. To survive this, European organizations will need to adopt platforms like the ones we are building in REINFORCE and LLM4CIP. In these systems, defensive artificial intelligence programs manage incident responses, and virtual copies of networks enable constant, risk-free testing against new threats. The future will be defined by machines fighting machines, where the speed of automated defence is the only way to survive automated attacks.

Could you please tell readers what comes next for ASSIST Software and what kinds of European projects are you looking to develop or lead in the future, and why is it important for people to understand and follow your work?

Catalin Trufin: What comes next for ASSIST Software is to take the tools we are currently researching and turn them into real products that businesses can buy. We are moving our special systems, such as our virtual testing environments and artificial intelligence email-scam simulators, out of the testing phase and into the real world. Moving forward, we want to lead European projects that combine safe AI, advanced data protection techniques, and automatic defence for critical national systems.

Our work matters because we are actively building the foundation for Europe's digital independence. The tools we are designing today in projects like REINFORCE, LLM4CIP, and DataPACT will provide the basic security for the hospitals, energy networks, and data systems that European citizens rely on every single day.

This Business Views interview with ASSIST Software was edited by Romania Insider for ASSIST Software. More from this partner · Advertise with us

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