Catalin Trufin (ASSIST Software): "The future will be defined by machines fighting machines"
ASSIST Software, the Romanian Deep Tech company with a European R&D track record going back to 2011, sits at the centre of the European response.
Romania Insider
· 8 min read
Cybersecurity used to mean building a wall around your own network. Today, systems are assembled from components bought and downloaded from dozens of outside suppliers, attackers are using artificial intelligence to find the weak points automatically, and the organisations defending Europe's hospitals, energy grids and transport networks are often still working from manual security plans written for a simpler era.
ASSIST Software, the Romanian Deep Tech company with a European R&D track record going back to 2011, sits at the centre of the European response. The company coordinates LLM4CIP, a Digital Europe Programme project backed by a grant of nearly five million euros that brings together researchers and companies from Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Belgium and Ireland to build an AI-powered platform protecting Europe's critical infrastructure. Its wider portfolio runs from SECASSURED, focused on security assurance for IoT, edge and cloud systems, to REINFORCE, a cybersecurity ecosystem for European hospitals which launched in July 2026, and DataPACT, which embeds compliance and ethics into AI pipelines from day one.
In the interview below, Catalin Trufin, Head of European Projects at ASSIST Software, explains what Large Language Models can already do inside a Security Operations Center and what they should not yet be trusted with, why hospitals are such difficult environments to defend, where European-funded R&D is genuinely moving the needle on digital sovereignty, and why he believes the next two years will be defined by machines fighting machines.
Read more in the Q&A interview below:
Please tell us a few things about ASSIST Software and your own role at the company: what kind of work does ASSIST do and how long has it been active on the European R&D scene?
Catalin Trufin: ASSIST Software has a strong presence in research and development, with our first European project starting in 2011. Over time, we grew from a standard software company into a trusted partner for large European collaborations. Our direction focuses exclusively on the local and European Union levels. Our work covers a wide range of major industries, developing applications and systems for the healthcare, energy, transport, and telecommunications sectors. We also create solutions for the manufacturing, education, and social assistance industries.
As the Head of European Projects, my role is to connect our teams with European funding programs. I coordinate these activities to ensure that our research does not remain at the idea stage. My main goal is to ensure that all this work results in clear, simple, and accessible products that truly help our communities and the European market.
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Looking at ASSIST Software's most recent projects, we can deduce that AI-driven, distributed systems are reshaping the threat landscape almost every quarter. From your work on projects like LLM4CIP and SECASSURED, what makes today's cybersecurity environment fundamentally different from five or ten years ago, and where do most organisations still underestimate the risk?
Catalin Trufin: The biggest difference today is how complicated and connected software has become, along with how quickly attackers are using artificial intelligence. Five or ten years ago, security was mostly about building a wall around your own network. Today, systems are built by combining many different pieces of software and hardware from outside companies. Based on our work on projects such as SECASSURED and LLM4CIP, we see that most organisations do not fully understand the risks of using external components, missing the dangers hidden in the parts they buy or download from others. At the same time, attackers are using artificial intelligence to automatically identify weak points and craft highly convincing attacks. Many organisations still rely on outdated, manual security plans and do not realise that they need continuous, automated security that adapts instantly to new threats.
Attackers are already using Large Language Models, and defenders are starting to. In LLM4CIP, ASSIST Software is combining LLMs, digital twins and secure cloud architectures to protect Europe's critical infrastructure. What can LLMs realistically do today inside a Security Operations Center that traditional tools cannot, and what should they not yet be trusted with?
Catalin Trufin: Advanced artificial intelligence models are completely changing how security teams work by analysing massive amounts of data in ways that older, rule-based tools simply cannot. Today, these models act as highly capable digital assistants for security monitoring systems. Because they can understand complex patterns, they can spot subtle warning signs of an attack that a human or an older tool might miss. They also allow everyday users, like system administrators who are not security experts, to ask questions to investigate and fix complex security problems. These models can automatically gather threat information and turn technical alerts into clear, step-by-step repair guides.
However, they should not yet be trusted to act completely on their own: there is still a risk that they might fabricate information, so their suggestions must always be reviewed by a human before any action is taken on important systems.
Several of your projects focus on sectors where a breach has direct human consequences: REINFORCE on hospitals, LLM4CIP on energy and transport. Why is healthcare in particular such a difficult cybersecurity environment, and what does a realistic 12 to 24-month security uplift look like for a European hospital today?
Catalin Trufin: Healthcare is a very difficult environment to secure because hospitals use a mix of brand new connected medical devices and very old computer servers, often without a clear overall security plan. The sector also suffers from a shortage of trained security staff, making it much more vulnerable to attacks. On top of this, only a small number of healthcare organisations train their regular staff to spot security tricks, leaving them highly exposed to email scams. The stakes are incredibly high because any computer disruption can directly threaten patient safety and stop critical medical care.
A realistic security improvement over the next one to two years involves establishing an artificial intelligence-assisted monitoring centre tailored to hospital workflows to automatically detect threats and assist overworked staff. It also involves creating safe, virtual copies of the hospital's computer systems so that the IT team can practice stopping attacks and train their staff without ever putting real patient systems at risk.
The European Commission has put significant weight behind Horizon Europe and the Digital Europe Programme as instruments for digital sovereignty and resilience. As a Romanian company coordinating an EU-funded project of this scale, where do you see European-funded R&D actually moving the needle, and where is it still falling short?
Catalin Trufin: European funding is making a massive difference by providing the money needed to build large, cross-border security tools so Europe does not have to rely on outside countries. For example, the LLM4CIP project is supported by a nearly five million euro grant. This allows a Romanian company like ASSIST Software to bring together top researchers, small businesses, and digital groups from Greece, Cyprus, Belgium, and Ireland to build a completely European security platform. This funding makes it possible to create advanced virtual testing environments and threat detection tools that work across all Member States while keeping European data safe.
However, the system still falls short when it comes to speed. Turning these successful research prototypes into commercial products that every European country can buy is often slowed down by heavy paperwork and complicated buying rules. This makes the journey from a successful hospital test, like the ones we run in REINFORCE, to an everyday product much longer than it should be.
DataPACT is another ASSIST Software project built around the idea that compliance, ethics and sustainability need to be embedded into AI pipelines from day one rather than bolted on later. How realistic is that promise for companies that are trying to ship fast, and how do frameworks like NIS2, GDPR, EHDS and the EU AI Act change the calculation in practice?
Catalin Trufin: It is a very realistic promise if companies use the right technical tools, which is exactly what DataPACT provides. DataPACT offers a set of tools that help manage data systems from start to finish, ensuring that privacy, environmental impact, and legal rules are built into the design from the very beginning rather than added as an afterthought. Strict new European laws are changing how companies must operate, making it financially and legally disastrous to ignore these rules: companies that ship fast without thinking about them face massive delays during audits or even forced product recalls.
DataPACT actually helps companies release their products faster and cheaper by providing automated tools that check for legal, ethical, and social impacts right as the product is being built. By using artificial intelligence to translate complex laws into simple system settings, companies can innovate quickly while easily demonstrating compliance with all European rules.
Looking 12 to 24 months ahead, REINFORCE launches in July 2026, the EU AI Act keeps phasing in, and threat actors keep getting more capable. What is your reading of the European cybersecurity and AI landscape over that horizon?
Catalin Trufin: Over the next one to two years, we will see a major shift from simply trying to block attacks to actively using artificial intelligence to predict and bounce back from them. As new European security rules take full effect, operators of important national systems will no longer be able to treat security as a minor IT task. It will become a major management duty requiring constant checks and automated reporting.
At the same time, the easy availability of artificial intelligence will allow everyday criminals to launch highly advanced, automated attacks. To survive this, European organizations will need to adopt platforms like the ones we are building in REINFORCE and LLM4CIP. In these systems, defensive artificial intelligence programs manage incident responses, and virtual copies of networks enable constant, risk-free testing against new threats. The future will be defined by machines fighting machines, where the speed of automated defence is the only way to survive automated attacks.
Could you please tell readers what comes next for ASSIST Software and what kinds of European projects are you looking to develop or lead in the future, and why is it important for people to understand and follow your work?
Catalin Trufin: What comes next for ASSIST Software is to take the tools we are currently researching and turn them into real products that businesses can buy. We are moving our special systems, such as our virtual testing environments and artificial intelligence email-scam simulators, out of the testing phase and into the real world. Moving forward, we want to lead European projects that combine safe AI, advanced data protection techniques, and automatic defence for critical national systems.
Our work matters because we are actively building the foundation for Europe's digital independence. The tools we are designing today in projects like REINFORCE, LLM4CIP, and DataPACT will provide the basic security for the hospitals, energy networks, and data systems that European citizens rely on every single day.