Farmec, one of Romania’s oldest cosmetics manufacturers, announced the appointment of Ioana Birta as General Manager, following a decision by the Board of Directors, on Tuesday, October 20.

The appointment is part of a larger corporate restructuring.

The company was previously led by Mircea Turdean, “who, since 2010, has played an essential role in strengthening the company’s market position and defining its growth directions. In this new stage, Mircea Turdean will continue to contribute to the company’s development by being involved in setting strategic directions as a member of the Board of Directors.”

Farmec’s Board of Directors will retain its current composition, with Ovidiu Horea Turdean as chairman, Mircea Liviu Turdean as member, and Lucian Pîntea as member. Responsibility for setting the company’s strategy and development directions rests exclusively with the members of the Board of Directors.

The new General Manager will be responsible for executive management and implementing the strategy approved by the Board of Directors. Ioana Birta’s priorities include modernizing processes, increasing operational efficiency, strengthening collaboration between departments, and enhancing Farmec’s competitiveness in a market characterized by intense competition and continuously evolving consumer expectations.

“Farmec has important strengths: strong brands, tradition and expertise in the cosmetics industry, and people who have contributed to the company’s development over the years. My priority is to leverage these strengths through more efficient processes, better integration of activities, and decisions based on economic performance. I want us to build on what is working well and strengthen Farmec’s long-term competitiveness,” said Ioana Birta, General Manager of Farmec.

Ioana Birta has experience in strategy, business development, corporate finance, and operational management. Her professional career includes work in auditing and consulting at a Big Four firm and the role of CFO of the TeraPlast Group, where she coordinated investment projects, acquisitions, and strategic transactions.

She subsequently expanded her responsibilities to include commercial and operational management. Since September 2025, she has been part of Farmec’s management team as Operations Director, contributing to process modernization and improvements in the company’s performance. Ioana is a CFA Charterholder and an ACCA Fellow.

Farmec is one of Romania’s leading cosmetics manufacturers, with a tradition spanning more than 135 years. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Gerovital, Farmec, and Aslavital, and its activities include the production and sale of cosmetics and personal care products.