SAI Muntenia Invest received 86.1% of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented at the meeting, equivalent to 35.5% of the fund’s share capital, according to the results presented at the meeting, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The result did not depend on Lion Capital, which owns an 18.1% stake in Fondul Proprietatea. Even if Lion Capital had abstained or completely reduced its stake from the vote, SAI Muntenia would still have received around 75% of the remaining votes, according to ZF calculations.