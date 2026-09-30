Fondul Proprietatea shareholders choose SAI Muntenia Invest as administrator
Shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea (FP) voted on September 29 to appoint SAI Muntenia Invest, controlled by Lion Capital, as the fund’s new administrator for a four-year term starting in April 2027, after 16 years under Franklin Templeton.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
SAI Muntenia Invest received 86.1% of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented at the meeting, equivalent to 35.5% of the fund’s share capital, according to the results presented at the meeting, Ziarul Financiar reported.
The result did not depend on Lion Capital, which owns an 18.1% stake in Fondul Proprietatea. Even if Lion Capital had abstained or completely reduced its stake from the vote, SAI Muntenia would still have received around 75% of the remaining votes, according to ZF calculations.