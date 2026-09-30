Romanian banks receive motivation for EUR 710 mln fine set by competition body
The ten Romanian banks fined a combined RON 3.73 billion (EUR 710 million) by the Competition Council on June 7 over alleged collusion in setting the benchmark interbank interest rate ROBOR in 2021-2022 have received the final form of the decision, including its reasoning.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 3 min read
Several banks, including market leader Banca Transilvania, have announced plans to appeal. Raiffeisen said the documents it received did not contain evidence beyond that already made public, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro.
The banks have 60 days from receiving the final decision and its reasoning to submit plans of measures aimed at eliminating the alleged anti-competitive practices. The plans will be subject to approval by the Competition Council.