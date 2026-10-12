Dacia, the Romanian car brand owned since 1999 by Renault, unveiled new-generation car models at the Paris Motor Show, which is taking place from October 12 to 18.

Two models, the second generation of the electric Spring and the Striker, a C-segment crossover, were presented for the first time globally, according to Economedia.

Second-generation Spring moves away from China

The second generation of the electric Spring is one of the manufacturer’s main new releases. The car will be produced in Slovenia, on the same platform as the new Renault Twingo, and will be 18 centimeters longer than the previous generation, with a more robust design.

Dacia has sold approximately 210,000 Spring units since the model was launched in 2021. However, the car has missed out on growth opportunities in markets where some electric vehicle subsidy programs excluded models manufactured in China.

Moving production to Europe could improve the new Spring’s access to support schemes. Eligibility will nevertheless depend on the rules of each program, not just on where the car is assembled.

The new Spring will have a starting price of EUR 17,900, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2027. The model will be available in four colors and two trim levels.

Frank Marotte, the brand’s vice president responsible for sales, marketing and operations, previously said that the manufacturer intends to launch four new electric models by 2030, in addition to its existing range rather than as replacements for it. Dacia’s goal is for electrified vehicles to account for two-thirds of the brand’s sales by 2030.

Striker model targets C-segment

The second world premiere is the Striker, a C-segment crossover that will join the range alongside the Bigster. The model will have a starting price below EUR 25,000 and will be produced at the Renault plant in Bursa, Turkey.

According to Frank Marotte, the Striker will have a trunk capacity of approximately 600 liters, while the passenger cabin will be similar in size to that of the Bigster. The driving position will be lower than in an SUV, and the manufacturer promises improvements in comfort, acoustics, and the perceived quality of the interior.

The Striker unveiling is meant to target the market segment below compact SUVs. According to estimates presented by Marotte, SUVs account for approximately 60% of the European C segment, while the remaining 40% consists of other body styles.