Romania’s Ministry of Transport, responding to Profit.ro on the situation of flag carrier Tarom, which is supposed to return EUR 93.5 million in state aid unless it demonstrates financial viability in 2026, said that “more scenarios are envisaged” to help secure the company’s viability and that “exploratory talks have been initiated in this regard.”

The Ministry confirmed that the baseline plan remains to extend the recovery period by a couple of years under a revised restructuring plan, which is still to be submitted to the European Commission by the end of the year.