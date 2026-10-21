Romanian Business Leaders oppose proposal requiring lawyers for certain company contracts
The Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) association has asked the Senate to reject draft amendment B563/2026 to Law No. 51/1995, submitted on October 14, which would require companies to use lawyers for certain documents and contracts. The National Union of Bars of Romania (UNBR) responded on October 20, disputing RBL’s assessment of the proposal’s impact.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
RBL argued that the measure would increase the administrative burden, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), running counter to the European Commission’s targets of reducing administrative costs by at least 25% for all companies and 35% for SMEs.
“Legislative proposal B563/2026 [...] would oblige companies to use a lawyer for company incorporation and amendment documents, as well as for contracts for which the law requires written form, including addenda,” RBL said, as reported by Economica.net.