The average profitability peaked at over 20% in 2023, and the authorities subsequently levied a special tax to curtail the banks’ windfall gains – initially set at 2%, later increased to 4% in mid-2025 with a preferential low (2%) level for small banks.

The peak profitability in 2023 and in the years after coincided with slower growth of lending. The stock of corporate loans rose by only 10% in 2023, slowing down from 19% in 2022 and 20% y/y in 2021.