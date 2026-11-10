Romania takes steps to extend restructuring deadline for coal and power company CEO
The Senate unanimously approved a draft amendment to Emergency Ordinance OUG 21/2022, which establishes the legal framework for granting state aid for the restructuring of state-owned Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO), effectively paving the way for an extension of the restructuring deadline, which expired on December 31, 2025.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The draft still needs to pass the Chamber of Deputies and complete the legislative process.
Among other things, the draft, approved by the Senate as the first chamber to be notified, stipulates that CEO can continue to draw on loans contracted with a state guarantee to cover its working-capital needs, as part of the restructuring aid, until December 31, 2029, according to Profit.ro.