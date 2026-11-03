Romania seeks to raise EUR 4 bln with FX bonds at 5%-7% yields
In its first Eurobond issue of 2026, the state borrowed a total of EUR 5 billion, equivalent to only half of the EUR 10 billion it had planned to raise for the entire year.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romania returned to international financial markets on November 2 for the second time this year, launching 4- and 8-year Eurobonds, as well as a 12-year green bond issue.
The Ministry of Finance seeks to raise EUR 4 billion, while subscriptions have already reached about EUR 8.5 billion and are still rising, according to Ziarul Financiar.