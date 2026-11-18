Prime minister Luca Niculescu approved the formation of the commission, which will examine options to help carmakers and major automotive component manufacturers operating in Romania, according to Economica.net. Its mandate includes identifying possible rescue measures for the two vehicle production plants and suppliers with factories across the country.

According to sources cited by Economica.net, the commission’s immediate focus is expected to be the Dacia factory in Mioveni, whose situation is reportedly more difficult than that of Ford Otosan’s facility in Craiova.