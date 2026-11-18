"Tarom benefited at one point from aid from the European Union, under a restructuring plan, and had some obligations that we have not fulfilled over time. Now we are at the stage where we have to find the source to give back the aid we received and keep the company alive," Neacsu told Antena 3 CNN, as reported by Economica.net.

The state aid was in fact extended by the Romanian state and only approved by the European Commission – but it still has to be returned by the company unless it proves financial sustainability by the end of this year.