Romania reportedly talks options for flag carrier Tarom with Middle East potential partners
The authorities seek to find financial sources to help state-owned airline operator Tarom return the EUR 95.3 million state aid following the failure of the restructuring plan as approved by the European Commission, deputy prime minister Marian Neacsu stated.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
"Tarom benefited at one point from aid from the European Union, under a restructuring plan, and had some obligations that we have not fulfilled over time. Now we are at the stage where we have to find the source to give back the aid we received and keep the company alive," Neacsu told Antena 3 CNN, as reported by Economica.net.
The state aid was in fact extended by the Romanian state and only approved by the European Commission – but it still has to be returned by the company unless it proves financial sustainability by the end of this year.