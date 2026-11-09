Romania to restart second unit of nuclear power plant after months offline
The two reactors at Cernavodă have an installed capacity of approximately 700 MW each.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania’s Ministry of Energy announced that the start-up sequence for Unit 2 of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant was initiated on Monday, November 9.
The reactor is expected to resume operation on Tuesday, November 10, after the Danube's water flow allowed the gradual resumption of nuclear power production, according to Economedia.