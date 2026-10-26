Romania prolongs state of energy crisis as Cernavodă nuclear power plant may remain offline in November
Forecasts by power grid operator Transelectrica indicate that both reactors at Romania's sole nuclear power plant, Cernavodă, operated by Nuclearelectrica, may remain offline throughout November.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Combined with reduced hydropower generation amid low water levels in reservoirs, seasonally lower solar power production, reduced availability of imported electricity due to the regional energy crisis, and rising consumption, this would increase vulnerabilities that are already evident during the evening peak-demand period.
Under these circumstances, Romania’s state of energy crisis has been extended by another month, according to Economica.net.