Three people, including one who was semi-conscious, were taken to hospital and hundreds were evacuated on Friday, November 13, following reports of chlorine leaks at the Chimcomplex chemical platform in the city of Râmnicu Vâlcea, southern Romania.

After the initial alert, specialized CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) response teams were deployed to the scene and reported the smell of chlorine outside the site, prompting specific measurements and checks for the possible presence of the substance in the atmosphere. Following this, a chlorine concentration of 10 ppm was recorded outside the industrial site and, as a safety measure, personnel were ordered to evacuate to the eastern part of the site, according to HotNews.