Conpet (BVB: COTE), Romania’s national oil transport system operator, recorded a net profit of RON 33.08 million in the first nine months of 2026, down 31% compared to the same period last year, while net turnover decreased by 13.9% to RON 363.45 million, according to the financial results published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday, November 13.

Conpet’s gross profit stood at RON 39.07 million, 30.2% below the level recorded in January-September 2025, while operating profit (EBIT) amounted to RON 33.71 million, down 33.6%. EBITDA reached RON 100.69 million, 11.7% less than in the first nine months of the previous year.