Approximately 66,000 tons of oil may have been brought into Romania through the Port of Constanța using forged documents, as part of a smuggling and tax fraud scheme that caused estimated losses of nearly RON 80 million since 2023.

DIICOT prosecutors conducted 46 searches in several counties in connection with the case on Friday, November 13, targeting people in the management of the state-owned company Oil Terminal, customs officials, and employees of anti-fraud structures.