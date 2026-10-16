Romania prolongs 25% cut in diesel excise duty
The Ministry of Finance has extended the temporary 25% reduction in the excise duty on standard diesel for October 16-31, 2026, following the latest bimonthly assessment under the mechanism established by Law No. 162/2026.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
“This measure continues the intervention applied in the previous period, in a context marked by pressures on the fuel market. The mechanism is calibrated according to the evolution of international quotations and pump prices, with the aim of limiting their effects on the population and the economy,” the ministry said in a statement.
The 25% reduction amounts to RON 701.07 per 1,000 litres, or RON 829.69 per tonne.