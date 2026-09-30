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Romania, Czech Republic seek stronger European energy market links
President Nicuşor Dan said that over the next year and a half, Romania will make ”significant progress” regarding energy storage.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian president Nicuşor Dan and Czech counterpart Petr Pavel met in Prague on Wednesday, September 30, to discuss the European energy market.
According to the Romanian official, Europe has not yet managed to build a single energy market, leading to differing prices across the EU.