Romania issues EUR 4.5 bln Eurobonds, but borrowing cost rises
Romania borrowed a cumulative EUR 4.5 billion from international financial markets on November 2 (versus a EUR 4 billion target) through the sale of 4-year and 8-year FX bonds, as well as a 12-year FX green bond issue.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The country tapped the foreign market for the second time this year, just after the approval of the first budget revision by the newly appointed government, Ziarul Financiar reported.
Through these external bond issues, the Ministry of Finance nearly met its EUR 10 billion Eurobond borrowing plan for 2026, after the state had previously borrowed a cumulative amount of about EUR 5 billion equivalent in its first Eurobond issue of the year.