Winners First, a Romanian hospitality company and operator of Radisson Blu Hotel Cluj, announced the affiliation agreement for the country’s first Radisson thermal resort in Băile Felix.

Romania’s only five-star thermal resort, currently operating under the name Lotus Therm Resort & Spa, will undergo a transformation process to align with Radisson Blu’s international standards, with its launch under the new brand scheduled for early in the second quarter of 2027.

“Drawing on the experience gained from operating Radisson Blu Hotel Cluj and the synergies between the two properties, we aim to make Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Felix both a leading destination for premium relaxation, wellness, and longevity stays and a preferred choice for companies looking to organize corporate events and impactful experiences for their teams,” said Nina Moldovan, CEO of Winners First.

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Felix is currently Romania’s only five-star thermal complex. The resort boasts impressive infrastructure, including ten indoor and outdoor swimming pools, the vast majority supplied with natural thermal water, spa and wellness areas, facilities dedicated to families and children, as well as specialized services for recovery and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The transformation of the complex and its alignment with Radisson Blu’s international standards are already underway and are being carried out in stages through an investment program worth more than EUR 17 million for renovation and modernization. The hotel will remain open throughout the process.

The resort’s offering will be complemented by new services and concepts inspired by the Radisson Blu experience. An important stage of the transformation, planned for next year, is the renovation of the Med Spa, in line with the latest international trends in wellness and longevity. The space will feature a contemporary design and an expanded range of treatments and therapies dedicated to relaxation, revitalization, recovery, and well-being.

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Felix has three multifunctional conference rooms, two meeting rooms, and spaces dedicated to corporate events, social events, and private celebrations, offering flexibility for a wide range of formats and experiences.

The complex can host conferences, leadership retreats, product launches, and corporate events, combining facilities dedicated to business meetings with personalized services.