MetaWealth announced that it signed a EUR 10 million contract with StarCharge on November 25 to supply 100 MWh of batteries for its Sânpaul energy storage project in Romania’s Mureș county. The 48 MW facility is the second project in the investment platform’s Romanian battery storage program and has a total cost of EUR 20 million.

MetaWealth said it had received financing offers for Sânpaul and expects to reach financial close in the first quarter of 2027.