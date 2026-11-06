The institutions have been given deadlines on November 9, 10 and 11 to complete or update their submissions in the NG Budget application, which was financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The information will form the basis for the first stage of budget preparation, covering revenue estimates and proposed budget limits.

“Today we have concretely started the discussions on the 2027 budget,” Nazare said at the AGRI4FUTURE National Conference, organised by the Romanian Farmers Club, as reported by Economica.net.