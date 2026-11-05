Romanian prime minister Luca Niculescu met on Wednesday, November 4, with representatives of foreign investors. During the meeting, the PM said that the government's main objective is to relaunch the economy.

The meeting was attended by finance minister Alexandru Nazare, foreign affairs minister Danuț Neculăescu, energy minister Dumitru Chisăliță, labor minister Florin Manole, health minister Alexandru Rogobete, environment minister Natalia Intotero, and digitalization minister Bogdan Dumitru, alongside the prime minister's Chancellery head, Oleg Ungureanu.