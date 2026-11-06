European ride-sharing app Bolt announced the launch of the Bolt Taxi service in Romania on Thursday, November 5.

The service will become operational in the second half of this month. For the launch, Bolt has partnered with Meridian Taxi and will initially integrate a limited number of cars into the app. The new category will allow passengers arriving at the airport to order licensed taxis directly through the Bolt app.

The first phase will be a pilot project at Henri Coandă International Airport (Otopeni) in Bucharest. Rides will be picked up from the airport's designated taxi areas, according to Economica.

Unlike the ride-hailing service, where users see the ride price before ordering, in the case of Bolt Taxi, the app will display an estimated price range, while the final amount will be determined by the taxi meter at the end of the journey. If they choose to pay through the app, Bolt will charge them exactly this amount.

According to the updated contractual terms, the Bolt platform will be available to taxi dispatching companies, which will forward transport requests to available drivers. The service will operate under the legislation governing taxi transportation, separately from the regulations applicable to alternative transport.

"The taxi service will be separate from the ride-hailing service we currently facilitate: each will operate under its own rules and specific legislation. Bolt's role will remain strictly that of providing a digital intermediation platform that facilitates connections between passengers and transport operators," the company said.

Bolt already offers the possibility of ordering licensed taxis through its app in other European markets, including the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Cyprus, Italy, and Denmark.