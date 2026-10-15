The judicial liquidator recently announced that the German defence group had won the auction for the sale of the entire asset.

Contacted by Mediafax to confirm the acquisition and whether it had submitted the required notifications to the authorities whose approval is necessary to complete the transaction, Rheinmetall’s naval division said it would provide official information on the matter in a press release in the coming period.

The two Romanian state bodies responsible for approving the transaction through which Rheinmetall would take over the Mangalia Shipyard had not been formally notified by the auction winner, with official notifications expected in the coming days, according to Mediafax sources.

Damen Shipyards Mangalia was awarded to Rheinmetall Real Estate Romania SRL on Friday, October 9, in an auction organised by judicial liquidator CITR, at a price of EUR 138 mln, excluding VAT.

“This step ensures the possibility of resuming the activity of the Mangalia Shipyard, one of Romania’s most important industrial assets. The sale represents the end of a complex capitalisation process aimed at ensuring the continuity of the activity and an encouraging future perspective,” said Paul Dieter Cîrlănaru, CEO of CITR.

The Romanian government also welcomed the approval of the acquisition.