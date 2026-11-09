The Mangalia shipyard on the Romanian Black Sea coast is not operational and requires investment as well as staff recruitment, according to Andre Neumann, sales director of Rheinmetall's Naval Systems Division.

The company official stressed that Rheinmetall has not yet purchased the shipyard, but has only submitted a winning bid. He reiterated that Rheinmetall, together with its partners at MSC, aims to establish a dual-use shipyard capable of building both military and commercial vessels.