Food Angels Hub, Romania’s first investor community dedicated to accelerating businesses in the food industry, hospitality, and related technology, announced two new members on Tuesday, September 29, namely Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Grup, and Andrei Popescu, co-founder of Molf and former General Manager of Freshful.

Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Grup, helped establish Romania’s leading restaurant group.

“Entrepreneurs in the food industry need funding, but they also need partners who have built businesses, made mistakes, learned from them, and can make a practical contribution to a company’s growth. Food Angels Hub provides that environment. It is a platform where capital is complemented by practical experience, and that can make a difference for companies looking to scale,” said Daniel Mischie.

Andrei Popescu, in turn, joined Food Angels Hub following ten years with the eMAG group, where his roles included Country Manager of eMAG Bulgaria and General Manager of Freshful. He subsequently became a hospitality entrepreneur, co-founding the restaurant Molf. His background combines management experience in e-commerce and food retail with the practical perspective of a hospitality entrepreneur.

“In e-commerce and food retail, growth requires you to consider three things together: your promise to customers, your costs, and your team’s ability to deliver. As a hospitality entrepreneur, I also see these connections in everyday decisions. Through Food Angels Hub, I aim to work with founders on practical questions: what keeps customers coming back, which processes need to be strengthened before expansion, and where technology can deliver a real benefit,” said Andrei Popescu.

The community’s expansion follows the first investment made through the hub: the participation of several members in BREWTIFI’s funding round, a Romanian app connecting specialty coffee enthusiasts with coffee shops, roasteries and events, alongside investors from the TechAngels network.

Launched in October 2025, the app reported more than 20,000 users, with over 8,500 specialty coffee shops and more than 180 roasteries across Europe featured on the platform at the time of the funding announcement.

Radu Savopol led the round on behalf of Food Angels Hub, while Mălin Ștefănescu led it on behalf of TechAngels. Following the round, BREWTIFI reached a valuation of approximately EUR 1.6 million. The funding will support product and business development, as well as the expansion of its European community.

Food Angels Hub is Romania’s first investor community dedicated to accelerating businesses in the food industry, hospitality and related technology. Launched in 2025, the hub brings together leaders with experience in retail, hospitality, investment, and IT, offering entrepreneurs access to capital, mentorship, operational expertise, and strategic partnerships.