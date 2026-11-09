14:24

After the results were announced, the people of Răşinari accused the management of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM) and Mineral Proiect Invest SA (MPI), the company holding the mining license for the integrated magnesium project in Răşinari-Sălişte, of a lack of communication.



“ANRM and MPI were very slow to find a way to communicate with citizens. (...) It is true that, in principle, the vote is consultative, but from my point of view, the community's opinion cannot be ignored, regardless of how consultative it is. We have to take it into account, and they should take it into account too, because doing something against the will of the population is, in my view, very difficult,” Răşinari mayor Bogdan Bucur told News.ro.



The management of Mineral Proiect Invest SA (MPI) said that it was conducting an analysis following the referendum and would return with an official position.



The project in the Valea Dobra area targets the exploitation of magnesite rocks in Răşinari, which, following processing, would yield ultra-pure magnesium hydroxide, also used in the manufacture of fire-retardant materials for electrical cables and industrial products, and premium magnesium oxide, intended for strategic industrial applications, according to representatives of MPI Magnesium.