The Republic of Moldova energized the new 400 kV Vulcănești-Chișinău electricity line on Sunday, November 8, in the presence of president Maia Sandu and European commissioner for enlargement Marta Kos. The infrastructure directly connects the country’s energy system to the Romanian market and the wider European grid.

The project comprises 158 km of power line and modernized substations in Vulcănești and Chișinău. It expands Moldova’s electricity transmission capacity and provides an additional supply route, the Moldovan Presidency said.