Report: Bucharest loses dominance in Romania's commercial real estate investment market
Bucharest attracted only 29% of commercial real estate (retail, office, industrial/logistic) investments in Romania in the first nine months of 2026, compared to over 50% typically in recent years, while regional cities, especially those in the western part of the country, are starting to concentrate more and more capital, according to an analysis carried out by Crosspoint Real Estate, Savills' International Associate in Romania.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
In the first three quarters of 2026, the value of commercial real estate investments reached EUR 654 million, above the volume recorded in the entire year 2025.
Retail had the largest share (61%), followed by office buildings (33%) and the industrial-logistics sector (7%).