Mihai Bordeanu, Managing Director for South-Eastern Europe at Dacia and Country Head for Romania, said the company was waiting for the government to act after discussions with “various government representatives”.

“I’m waiting for the next five months. At this point the ball is in the court of the Romanian Government, which must have a more transparent and clearer approach,” he said at a roundtable in Paris on Friday, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

Dacia’s Mioveni plant is expected to see production decline by double digits in 2026, while around 1,700 employees have left the facility since the middle of 2025. Bordeanu said the plant currently pays around EUR 180 per MWh for electricity, compared with EUR 70-80 per MWh in Spain.

The executive also indicated that new-model investment in Romania is currently on hold.

“At the moment we do not have a third model and, I repeat, not only do we not have a third model, but we also do not have confirmation that the new generation of Duster or Bigster will be produced in Mioveni,” he said.

“Until we clarify the axis of competitiveness, until we have a competitiveness curve by the end of 2030, with clear milestones, I do not think we will have anything new at all."

Renault has invested more than EUR 4 billion in Romania since taking over Dacia, but more recent projects have been allocated to plants in Tangier, Bursa and Novo Mesto. The group has also decided to produce the next electric Dacia model in Slovenia.

Bordeanu said the Romanian authorities were not treating Renault in line with the scale of its investment.

“We are starting from EUR 4 billion invested by the group in Romania. And my opinion is very simple: we are not treated like an investor who put EUR 4 billion on the table. First, treat us like an investor who put EUR 4 billion on the table, and then we discuss,” he said.