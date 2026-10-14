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Real wages steady in Romania in August as inflation eases, 2027 advance problematic
Average net wage increased by 5.6% y/y in August, translating into a 0.6% y/y decline in real terms.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
This marked a visible improvement from the 2.5% real contraction in July and the 5%–6% decline in real net wages recorded during the first part of the year compared with the same period of 2025.
In nominal terms, the average net wage reached RON 5,688 in August, equivalent to EUR 1,083, up 1.9% y/y in euro terms.