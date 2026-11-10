Romanian coffee shop chain ‘5 to go’ ranks fourth in Europe by number of locations, according to Dark Roast, Bright Future: Scaling Coffee Brands in an Evolving Market, a report published in November 2026 by market research and advisory firm WhiteSpace Partners.

The ranking, based on May 2026 data, has Starbucks at the top, with 3,488 units, followed by Costa Coffee with 2,967 units, and Caffè Nero with 863 units.