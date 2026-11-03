Raiffeisen Bank announced that it completed the acquisition of 100% of Garanti BBVA Romania Group after receiving all required regulatory approvals. The transaction covers Garanti Bank, financial leasing company Motoractive IFN, and operational leasing company Motoractive Multiservices.

The acquisition brings Garanti BBVA Romania into Raiffeisen Bank International Group and begins preparations for its merger with Raiffeisen Bank Romania.