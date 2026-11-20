Bonafarm and FrieslandCampina abandon deal for Napolact’s Romanian business
The deal had received approval from Romania’s Competition Council, the Foreign Direct Investment Screening Commission (CEISD), and the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Hungary’s Bonafarm Group and Dutch dairy company FrieslandCampina have abandoned the proposed sale of FrieslandCampina’s Romanian operations, including the Napolact brand, without disclosing the reasons for their decision.
“We have mutually agreed not to proceed with the sale,” the companies said in a joint statement, without providing further details.