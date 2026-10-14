European independent power producer R.Power announced on Wednesday, October 14, that it is progressing with its second utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in Romania and the region.

The company’s 100 MW / 200 MWh project, Studina BESS, is located in Olt County, southern Romania. Like the nearby project, Scornicesti (127MW / 254 MWh), which is now nearing completion, Studina is a standalone system that will add significant storage capacity to the Romanian network, supporting grid stability and energy security.