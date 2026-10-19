European independent power producer R.Power announced that it completed construction of its 55 MWp Lazuri photovoltaic project in northwestern Romania. The company is now preparing the solar farm for energization and the start of commercial operations.

Located in Satu Mare county, the project comprises 88,708 photovoltaic modules and six medium-voltage stations.

Once operational, it is expected to generate approximately 70 GWh of electricity annually, making it one of Romania’s largest solar farms by installed capacity.

“Completing construction works at Lazuri is an important milestone for R.Power’s Romanian solar portfolio,” said Florin Federenciuc, R.Power’s country head for Romania.

“The project has moved efficiently from development through financing and construction, and we are now preparing for energization and the start of operations.”

The Lazuri project secured a 15-year contract for difference from the Romanian authorities, providing long-term revenue predictability, the company said.

It was financed through a EUR 44 million project finance facility signed by R.Power with ING Bank and UniCredit Bank in June 2026. The financing covers a portfolio of four Romanian solar projects with a combined capacity of approximately 75 MWp.

“Romania remains a key market in our Central and Eastern European strategy, and we look forward to Lazuri contributing utility-scale clean energy to the grid,” Federenciuc added.

R.Power has a 1.5 GW pipeline of solar, hybrid, and energy-storage projects in Romania.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Warsaw, the company has 1.9 GW of renewable-energy projects operating or under construction across Europe.