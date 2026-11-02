PPC blue Romania and fuel distributor OSCAR Downstream have signed a contract covering 30 electric vehicle charging points at two service areas on the A7 Buzău-Focșani motorway. Fourteen will be designed for electric trucks and coaches, with a minimum capacity of 350 kW each.

The other 16 charging points, intended for cars, have already been installed by the motorway contractor and provide at least 150 kW each. PPC blue said it will assume their operation once the concession contract takes effect.

PPC blue will finance, design, connect, and install the heavy-vehicle chargers and maintain the entire charging infrastructure throughout the concession.

At least seven trucks will be able to charge simultaneously in each service area.

“On a motorway, stops are short, so charging power and speed matter most,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, general director of PPC blue Romania. “For hauliers switching to electric vehicles, this kind of infrastructure has to be in place before it is needed.”

The service areas are located at kilometer 131 of the A7, near Milcovul, with one on each side of the motorway. Romania’s road infrastructure company CNAIR awarded OSCAR Downstream a 30-year concession to operate them.

“This project serves both car drivers and hauliers traveling on the A7,” OSCAR Downstream CEO Nicolae Bănică said. “For us, it is a natural step in developing service areas that meet the needs of the people who use them.”

PPC blue currently operates more than 1,400 charging points across all Romanian counties, with a combined installed capacity exceeding 46 MW. The Milcovul project expands its network onto motorways and introduces high-power charging infrastructure for freight transport.