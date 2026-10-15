Maspex Romania SRL now holds 30,991,956 shares, up from a stake representing 72.8% of the voting rights in the previous notification, Ziarul Financiar reported.

That level was reached following a takeover offer in the summer of 2025 at RON 21 per share. Since then, the group has purchased approximately 918,000 shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the company’s capital.

The second-largest shareholder, Amboselt Universal Inc, holds 14.8%, leaving approximately 10.2% of the shares in free float.

WINE shares fell by 1.9% on Wednesday to RON 20.8, with the announcement coming after the close of trading.

Purcari has a market capitalisation of RON 859 mln (EUR 161 mln), while Maspex’s stake is worth approximately RON 645 mln (EUR 120 mln).