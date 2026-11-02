Mondelēz International has appointed Petar Sogindolski as Managing Director for Romania starting November 1st.

He succeeds Mateja Podgornik, who, after three years leading Romania and Slovenia, transitions to the role of Route to Market Excellence Director for South Central Europe. In her new role, Mateja Podgornik will be responsible for shaping how Mondelēz products reach consumers across 12 South Central European markets.

Born in Bulgaria and having lived and worked across seven countries, Petar Sogindolski brings close to 20 years of experience in business development. Most recently, as Vice President Marketing for Mondelēz France, he led the LU brand relaunch, “drove a step-change in employee engagement, and elevated creative effectiveness to among the best in Mondelēz Europe,” the company said

His career at Mondelēz spans local, regional and global roles across multiple categories and functions. He holds a BA from the American University in Bulgaria and an MBA from the University of National and World Economy, complemented by executive education at IMD Business School.

"Romania holds a special place in my journey - I lived and worked here earlier in my career, and coming back to the region feels like coming home. I'm joining a strong team in a market with serious potential. Our focus will be on growing the snacking category - building on the strong partnerships with our retail and distribution partners - by making clear choices, doing fewer things better, and further strengthening a winning team," Petar Sogindolski said.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) had 2025 net revenues of approximately USD 38.5 billion. The company’s portfolio of global and local brands includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate.