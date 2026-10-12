Renewable energy contractor Parapet and investment platform MetaWealth have started building a 50 MW/100 MWh battery energy storage system in Dumbrava-Deal, Neamț county. Civil works have begun, while equipment deliveries are underway, the companies said.

The project will comprise 20 battery storage units and five power conversion system units. It also includes a new 20/110 kV high-voltage substation fitted with a 63 MVA transformer.

The power conversion equipment is currently being transported by sea, with full commissioning targeted for spring 2027, according to the official announcement.

“As solar and wind capacity continues to grow, the ability to store energy generated during periods of surplus and use it later is becoming essential both for balancing the power system and for making more efficient use of renewable energy,” said Paul Moldovan, founder of Parapet.

He added that the project reflects the market’s shift from generation-only facilities towards integrated systems combining renewable production, storage, and grid infrastructure.

MetaWealth entered the energy infrastructure sector in 2025 and is targeting a combined storage capacity of 200 MWh through its first two projects.

“We saw the opportunity in Romania and, once we looked deeper, identified the gap in energy storage,” said Michael Topolinski III, founder and CEO of MetaWealth. “We expect to achieve full commissioning of BESS 1 in spring 2027.”

Parapet is currently implementing battery storage projects with a combined capacity of 514 MWh across three Romanian counties. The company said it has installed more than 2 GW of renewable energy capacity across 15 European countries.