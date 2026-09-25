Ulrik Rasmussen has been appointed board member of Mediascope, the brand management agency announced.

The move is part of the agency’s “continued international growth strategy,” it said.

Rasmussen is partner and Global Head of the Real Estate and Sports Practices at Pedersen & Partners, the Executive Search and Leadership Consulting firm.

During his career with Pedersen & Partners, he has completed over 600 senior-level Executive Search and Strategy Consulting mandates for organizations including GIC, Blackstone, Panattoni and GARBE. He has also completed assignments in the Sports, Financial Services, and Professional Advisory sectors. Before joining the firm in 2003, he was Sales and Marketing Director for a consulting firm and worked at the European Parliament in Brussels. He is also a board member of Denmark-headquartered House of Cosmetics, an owner, producer, and private label skin and special care company.

Mediascope is a 360° brand management agency with expertise in trade marketing, in-house production, and international implementation.