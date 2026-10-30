The group’s total electricity sales reached 11,310 GWh, 12% higher than in the first nine months of 2025, when they amounted to 10,130 GWh.

As a major electricity supplier, the company may also be among those affected by high spot-market prices, as it purchases additional electricity to meet customer demand beyond what it can cover from its own production.

To fulfil its commercial obligations, Hidroelectrica resorted to market purchases. The volume of electricity purchased increased by 20%, reaching 1,983 GWh in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 1,657 GWh in the corresponding period of 2025.

The sales breakdown suggests that the strategy of directing a larger share of output to its own supply portfolio, rather than selling it on the wholesale market, is becoming more firmly established. Electricity sales to the Supply segment increased by 29%, reaching 6,739 GWh. By contrast, the volume traded on the wholesale market fell by 10%, to 4,107 GWh.

Hidroelectrica is Romania’s largest electricity producer, operating a portfolio of 188 hydropower plants with a total installed capacity of 6.4 GW, as well as the 108 MW Crucea wind farm.