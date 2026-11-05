Small and medium-sized cities offer significant expansion opportunities on the Romanian retail market, as only about 20% of the country’s modern retail stock is located in cities with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants, according to an analysis performed by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company.

Nationwide, the modern retail stock reached approximately 4.93 million sq. m across 191 projects exceeding 5,000 sq. m, including shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries.