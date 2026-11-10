Online travel agency Kiwi.com introduces AI-assisted travel to Romania, wider CEE
Today, about 85% of customer inquiries are handled by AI, but Kiwi says it will not force AI upon its customers.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 6 min read
International online travel agency Kiwi.com unveiled three products and a major change to how people travel in early November this year, as part of its initiative to become an AI-native enterprise.
The announcement comes as companies across many fields attempt, with varying degrees of success, to integrate artificial intelligence into day-to-day operations and cut costs.