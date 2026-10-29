The projects are located in Țăndărei, Bucovăț and Căzănești and were developed through a 50:50 partnership between the two companies. OMV Petrom’s share of the installed capacity amounts to approximately 65 MW, bringing its operational renewable energy capacity, including assets held through partnerships, to around 200 MW.

The three parks are expected to generate a combined 0.2 TWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the yearly consumption of more than 110,000 Romanian households, according to the company.