OMV Petrom and Renovatio launch three solar parks with 130 MW capacity in Romania
OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), South-Eastern Europe’s largest integrated energy producer, and renewable energy developer Renovatio have commissioned three photovoltaic parks in Romania with a combined gross installed capacity of approximately 130 MW, with the facilities now supplying electricity to the national grid.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The projects are located in Țăndărei, Bucovăț and Căzănești and were developed through a 50:50 partnership between the two companies. OMV Petrom’s share of the installed capacity amounts to approximately 65 MW, bringing its operational renewable energy capacity, including assets held through partnerships, to around 200 MW.
The three parks are expected to generate a combined 0.2 TWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the yearly consumption of more than 110,000 Romanian households, according to the company.